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EBRSO: Four arrested, multiple people wanted following fentanyl bust
EBRSO said the organization was led by Ronny Howard Jr. and his uncle, Ronrico Terrell. Officials obtained search warrants for seven locations across Baton Rouge, which yielded over 135 grams of fentanyl, 60 grams of fentanyl, 140 grams of crack cocaine, 76 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, among other drugs and firearms.
"The amount of fentanyl seized in this operation had the potential to claim countless lives," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "Just as concerning, our deputies recovered numerous firearms that were being used to protect and advance this criminal enterprise."
Terrell, who is on federal supervised probation, and Howard were booked on various drug and gun charges; Norman Sims and James Tullier were also arrested. Montrell Stewart was also already incarcerated at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, with an arrest warrant being obtained.
Bruce Howard, Courtney Forman, Techelle Stewart and Joseph Clark are at large with arrest warrants being obtained.
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