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Kanye West to perform at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

2 hours 33 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 6:01 PM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Controversial musician Ye, more commonly known as Kanye West, will perform in New Orleans for the first time in 13 years as part of his "Ye Live Concert Tour 2026."

The Grammy Award-winning artist will host a concert at the Caesars Superdome on Aug. 28, the fourth show of the six-night tour.

Presale tickets will be available starting July 15, and general sale will start July 17. 

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Ye has faced major backlash in recent years for several controversial incidents, including antisemitic remarks, leading major brands like Adidas and Balenciaga to cut ties with the artist. 

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