Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy appears in Nike ad for Ja Morant's Ja 4 sneaker
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy appears in a new Nike commercial promoting NBA star Ja Morant's latest signature sneaker.
Nike recently unveiled an advertisement for the Ja 4, Morant's newest signature basketball shoe, the Nike Ja 4 “Nightmare” which is scheduled to release on Aug. 13.
In the commercial, NBA YoungBoy delivers a short voiceover. "Don't sleep on Ja. I ain't gone tell ya twice," he said.
The collaboration is unsurprising to fans of each of the men, Ja Morant's long-standing admiration for NBA YoungBoy spans years, with the star basketball player frequently rapping his songs, attending his concerts, and supporting his music.
The performance basketball shoe retails for $130 in adult sizes and will be available through Nike and select retailers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville Fire Department announces new chief
-
Multiple St. Helena Parish fire departments respond to structure fire along Mary...
-
One Tank Trips: Tipsy Librarian
-
19th JDC closed Thursday due to power outage; court proceedings to be...
-
VIDEO: Donaldsonville courthouse closes after roof collapses as crews worked to fix...