Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy appears in Nike ad for Ja Morant's Ja 4 sneaker

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy appears in a new Nike commercial promoting NBA star Ja Morant's latest signature sneaker.

Nike recently unveiled an advertisement for the Ja 4, Morant's newest signature basketball shoe, the Nike Ja 4 “Nightmare” which is scheduled to release on Aug. 13.

In the commercial, NBA YoungBoy delivers a short voiceover. "Don't sleep on Ja. I ain't gone tell ya twice," he said.

The collaboration is unsurprising to fans of each of the men, Ja Morant's long-standing admiration for NBA YoungBoy spans years, with the star basketball player frequently rapping his songs, attending his concerts, and supporting his music.

The performance basketball shoe retails for $130 in adult sizes and will be available through Nike and select retailers.