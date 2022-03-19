No. 3 LSU survives scare in NCAA first round with 83-77 win over No. 14 Jackson State

NCAA tournament games are not played on paper and No. 3 LSU got all they could handle from No. 14 Jackson State. After leading by 13 in the first half, a third quarter technical foul by JSU head coach Tomekia Reed seemed to be the spark her team needed. With LSU leading 47-30, that technical foul sparked a 24-7 run by JSU.

LSU went on a 19-3 run with less than five minutes left in the game. Guard Khayla Pointer clinched the win when she hit a three-pointer with 49 seconds left, ending the night with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Guard Jailin Cherry tallied a career-high 24 points, while center Faustine Aifuwa added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Miya Crump led the way for Jackson State with 21 points and 5 rebounds, and Ameshya Williams-Holliday contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers will be back on Monday to host No. 6 Ohio State for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.