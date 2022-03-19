Latest Weather Blog
No. 3 LSU survives scare in NCAA first round with 83-77 win over No. 14 Jackson State
NCAA tournament games are not played on paper and No. 3 LSU got all they could handle from No. 14 Jackson State. After leading by 13 in the first half, a third quarter technical foul by JSU head coach Tomekia Reed seemed to be the spark her team needed. With LSU leading 47-30, that technical foul sparked a 24-7 run by JSU.
LSU went on a 19-3 run with less than five minutes left in the game. Guard Khayla Pointer clinched the win when she hit a three-pointer with 49 seconds left, ending the night with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Guard Jailin Cherry tallied a career-high 24 points, while center Faustine Aifuwa added 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Miya Crump led the way for Jackson State with 21 points and 5 rebounds, and Ameshya Williams-Holliday contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Trending News
The Tigers will be back on Monday to host No. 6 Ohio State for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dozens gather in Central to honor slain toddler
-
2022 Wearin' of the Green Parade - watch it on demand here
-
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time...
-
Southern University Human Jukebox Band at the Wearin' of the Green Parade
-
Local restaurants join in on Wearin' of the Green festivities after years...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade