No. 21 LSU softball beats South Carolina 4-0 in game 1
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team wins game one against South Carolina, as Tigers pitcher Ali Killponen pitches a shutout for her 14th win of the year. Kilponen threw 10 strikeouts, and only allowed three hits.
Offensively Shelbi Sunseri got the Tigers started early with a two run shot in the second. With the 4-0 victory, LSU now improves to 25-16 on the year, and 6-7 in conference play.
The Tigers will try to get their second straight SEC series win tomorrow at 6 p.m.
