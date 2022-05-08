No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama 8-3 in game two

TUSCALOOSA - No. 20 LSU baseball falls to Alabama in game two 8-3. The Tigers are now 14-10 in conference play.

It was another rough outing for Tigers pitcher Blake Money, who didn't even record an out in his start. Money threw to four Alabama batters walking two, then giving up a hit to the other two. Money gave up two earned runs before getting pulled.

Tigers star sophomore Jacob Berry was out tonight due to an injury to his figure. Dylan Crew was the only Tiger bat, having two home runs and three RBIs.

LSU will look to win their third series in a row tomorrow at 1 p.m.