No. 2 LSU Tigers battle through injury of teammate, headed to SEC Championship game Sunday

SEC TOURNAMENT - The LSU women's basketball team is headed to the SEC Championship after battling through the end of the game against Ole Miss without Last-Tear Poa, who was carted off the court on a stretcher after an injury.

Really scary moment as the stretcher has come out for Last-Tear Poa ?????? pic.twitter.com/2SkxElpP0o — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 10, 2024

Poa, a junior from Australia, hit her head on the floor after taking a charge. Her teammates tried to help her off the court, but she fell and needed to be taken off in a stretcher. A spokesperson for the university said Poa suffered a concussion.

Poa suffered a concussion, but has movement and feeling throughout her body. She is expected to be released from the hospital tonight ?? — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 10, 2024

LSU went on to win the game 75-67 and will move onto to SEC championship game Sunday.

During a post-game press conference, coach Kim Mulkey said Poa's CT scan came back clean.

"I know enough about Poa that if she can't get up, and she tries to get up, she's in bad shape," Mulkey said. "Poa is one of the toughest kids I've coached and I know she'll be fine. I know the power of prayer, and we were doing a lot of praying in that huddle."

Coach Mulkey was asked how she kept her team on track to win after Poa's devastating injury.

"Honestly, I don't give a damn about the game at that point," Mulkey replied. "That's somebody's child, that's my player... at that point, the game means nothing."

"You have to dig and think 'Do I really want to just call out a play here?' because I really just want to be in that ambulance with Poa," Mulkey continued.

Angel Reese said the last five minutes of the game was the most emotionally and mentally difficult contest she has ever had to play through.

"Poa would want us to stay together, Poa would want us to play hard and do this for her, win this game and play tough. She is one of the toughest players on our team," Reese said.

Reese also said she was on the fence about taking the court Saturday night due to an ankle injury.

"My ankle is big as a tennis ball right now but I'm going to go out there and do whatever it takes, fight," Reese said. "Tonight I'm gonna rest up and then do it again tomorrow."

LSU faces off against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday for the SEC Championship. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be on ESPN.