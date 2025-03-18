63°
No. 2 LSU baseball run-rules New Orleans

Tuesday, March 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has now won 16 straight games.

The 21-1 Tigers run-ruled New Orleans on Tuesday night, beating the Privateers 11-1 in seven innings.

Ethan Frey hit two home runs for LSU. Jared Jones and Cade Arrambide each had one long ball.

Jaden Noot got the win on the mound, going four innings, striking out five, and allowing just one run.

LSU travels to Texas later this week to play a three-game series with the Longhorns starting on Friday.

