No. 2 LSU baseball loses game 3 to Mississippi State 14-13 in 10 innings

BATON ROUGE - The LSU bullpen continued to struggle in the series finale against Mississippi State. After giving up seven runs in the final two innings on Saturday, the Tigers saw a 13-4 lead collapse with State scoring nine runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings. Mississippi State won in extra innings 14-13.

Tre Morgan had his first two-homer game of his career. The Tiger Bats had 13 hits on the day. Brayden Jobert had a five hit day, also hitting a home run.

LSU has now lost back to back SEC series. Entering the weekend, Mississippi State was 6-18 in the SEC, but now they leave Baton Rouge with their first series win in a month.

The Tigers will face McNeese on Tuesday before traveling to face Georgia next weekend for the last series of the regular season.