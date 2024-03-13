No. 2 LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 7-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team completed their mid-week sweep of North Dakota State with a 7-0 win on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning without registering a hit as Bison starting pitcher Matt Sargeant was chased after retiring only two batters in the inning.

Six different pitchers took the mound for the Tigers, combining for the shutout win. As a group LSU's staff combined for 13 strikeouts, three hits, five balls and no runs on North Dakota State.

Will Hellmers took the win for the Tigers while reliever Christian Little led LSU with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Little replaced starter Griffin Herring pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two.

The Tigers will play their first SEC opponent on Friday when the face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. in Starkville.