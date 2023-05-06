No. 15 LSU softball loses game 1 to No. 11 Georgia 3-1

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - Senior weekend didn't get off to the start that the Tigers wanted, as LSU softball loses game 1 against Georgia 3-1.

The Tigers got on base having 8 hits, but struggled to bring runners home from scoring position. It was a 0-0 game in the third before Sara Mosley would hit a solo shot into left. The Bulldogs would add 2 more runs in the fourth inning.

Starting Pitcher Sydney Berzon would have her seventh loss of the season, she would go 4 innings, giving up 3 runs with 5 strikeouts.

LSU now falls to 11-11 in SEC play, they will look to bounce back tomorrow at 3 p.m.