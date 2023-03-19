Latest Weather Blog
No. 10 LSU softball swept by No. 4 Tennessee with 9-2 loss on Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. - #4 Tennessee capped off their dominant weekend in Baton Rouge with a 9-2 victory on Sunday against No. 10/12 LSU (23-4, 2-3 SEC) at Tiger Park to conclude the three-game series.
“It wasn’t our weekend,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We didn’t match up well against them. I don’t know who would match up well against them. Their pitching staff is pretty incredible. They’re going to be tough to beat and it wasn’t our weekend to do it.”
Senior pitcher Ali Kilponen (8-2) was charged with the loss where she threw four strikeouts and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in 5.0 innings. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon entered the game in the sixth stanza and recorded three strikeouts while allowing four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings. Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin closed out the game by retiring the last two batters including one strikeout.
Freshman infielder McKaela Walker went 1-for-3 on the day with two RBIs while Junior infielder Danieca Coffey went 1-for-4 from the plate with a leadoff triple in the first frame. Graduate outfielder Savannah Stewart finished 1-for-2 at the dish to round out the total hits for LSU.
Tennessee freshman pitcher Karlyn Pickens (6-1) earned the win Sunday afternoon tossing three strikeouts and allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in 1.2 innings.
