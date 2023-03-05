No 1. LSU baseball wins game 3 vs Central Connecticut State 13-0 in 7 innings

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - So far in LSU's four-game series against Butler and Central Connecticut, the Tigers have scored a combined 51 runs in three games. The offense continued today with a 13-0 win over the Blue Devils.

For the second straight day, the Tigers 10-run ruled Central Connecticut and Cade Beloso came off the bench to hit a homerun.

Freshmen Chase Shores had another solid start, throwing 3.2 innings with four strikeouts and no runs. The Tigers will finish the four-game series tomorrow against Butler at 6:30 p.m.