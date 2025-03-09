No. 1 LSU Baseball sweeps North Alabama 11-5 in their final weekend tune-up before SEC play

BATON ROUGE - In their final weekend series before SEC play, LSU swept North Alabama to improve to 16-1 on the season.

In Sunday's game against the Lions, the scoring started early. Jared Jones hit a two-run homerun into right field for an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning with a Tiger lead of 4-2, Steven Milam hit a solo homerun to keep the momentum going.

With a 7-2 score in the sixth inning, LSU's bats remained hot. With the bases loaded, senior Josh Pearson hits hit first career grand slam out of the ball park for the Tigers to take an 11-2 lead.

Chase Shores got the start on the mound to close out the series. Shores pitched five innings and struck out four batters. He allowed nine hits and two runs with 94 pitches on the day.

LSU will host Xavier (OH) on Tuesday for a mid-week matchup before starting SEC play on Friday when they host Missouri.