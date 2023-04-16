No. 1 LSU Baseball comes back in game three to beat Kentucky 7-6

Photo: Chris Blair

BATON ROUGE - LSU won the series over Kentucky after winning game three by the score of 7-6 on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers and Wildcats wanted to make sure they got the series in, moving the start time from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for heavy rains and frequent lightning in the area.

After Kentucky won game two, they came out with some extra juice, taking a 6-4 lead in the seventh inning. The Tigers responded with three runs to take the lead.

LSU relief pitcher Bryce Collins came and sealed the win for the Tigers, pitching 2.1 shutout innings only giving up one hit.

The Tigers are now 28-6 on the year, and will host UL-Lafayette on Tuesday.