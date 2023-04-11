No. 1 LSU baseball beats Tulane 11-5

65°
Tuesday, April 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
NEW ORLEANS - The LSU baseball team beat Tulane 11-5 in New Orleans. The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak in Uptown, having their first win at Tulane since 2015. 

Tulane got off to an early 3-2 lead, but the Tiger's bats got hot. Tommy White had another three RBI game, while Brayden Jobert hit a home run and brought in three.

The Tigers improve to 27-5, and will face another top 15 team this weekend in Kentucky. 

