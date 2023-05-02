67°
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings
HAMMOND - LSU baseball's trip to Hammond was successful as the Tigers won their first mid-week game in three weeks. LSU beat Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings. That's the Tigers 12th run rule of the season.
Freshman Gavin Guidry got his first college start on the mound and it was solid. Guidry didn't allow a hit in 2.1 innings pitched and had four strikeouts.
Both Gavin Dugas and Tommy White had home runs. The Tigers had 12 hits on the night. LSU improves to 36-8 on the year, and will now travel to Auburn on Friday.
