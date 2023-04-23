No. 1 LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 7-6, secures first sweep in SEC play

OXFORD, Miss. - The No. 1 LSU baseball fought through the weekend to remain on top and beat Ole Miss 7-6 on Sunday to finish the series.

Sunday's win was the Tigers' first sweep during SEC play, but it wasn't easy. LSU was down by two going into the ninth inning. With two outs and two people on base, catcher Hayden Travinski hit a homer to left field and LSU went up by one run.

Gavin Guidry pitched during the bottom of the ninth and secured the win.

Up next, LSU plays a home game against Nicholls on Tuesday to prepare for the Crimson Tide coming to town over the weekend. The first game of that series will be Friday at 6 p.m.