Nine-run inning leads LSU baseball to a win over Indiana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 2 LSU baseball's nine-run eighth inning gave them a comfortable lead over Indiana and led to their first win of the Jax College Baseball Classic.

The Tigers struck first in the opening frame with a Steven Milam RBI single. A three-run inning by the Hoosiers in the third would give them the lead and that lead would change again a few more times.

The top of the eighth inning would be huge for the Tigers. Trailing 5-4, Zack Yorke lit the spark with a three-run homer to right center field for a 7-5 LSU lead. From there, LSU would not look back. They finished the top of the eighth with a 13-5 lead.

Casan Evans got the start for LSU against the Hoosiers. Evans threw five innings and recorded three hits, three runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

The win would be awarded to Gavin Guidry who came in to relieve Cooper Williams in the bottom of the seventh inning. Guidry completed one inning and recorded only one hit and struck out one Hoosier.

The Tigers improve to 6-0 on the season. They will face Notre Dame on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Jacksonville.