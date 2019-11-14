Nikki Fargas wins 150th game, 65-50 versus Little Rock

The LSU Women's basketball team went on their first road trip of the season against the Little Rock Trojans.

They took an early lead and never looked back after beating the Trojans 65-50. With the win, they moved to 2-1 on the season.

The win was LSU head coach Nikki Fargas' 150th of her career for the Tigers. That makes her the second most winningest coach in LSU history behind Sue Gunter who had 442 wins.

Khayla Pointer led the way for LSU with 22 points. This was her second straight 22 point game. She also finished with six assists and three rebounds.

Faustine Aifuwa also finsihed with double figures for LSU.

Up next LSU will play against Tulane on Sunday at 4:00 in New Orleans.