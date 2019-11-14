44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nikki Fargas wins 150th game, 65-50 versus Little Rock

2 hours 1 minute 26 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 11:20 PM November 13, 2019 in Sports
By: Reggie Chatman

The LSU Women's basketball team went on their first road trip of the season against the Little Rock Trojans.

They took an early lead and never looked back after beating the Trojans 65-50. With the win, they moved to 2-1 on the season.

The win was LSU head coach Nikki Fargas' 150th of her career for the Tigers. That makes her the second most winningest coach in LSU history behind Sue Gunter who had 442 wins.

Khayla Pointer led the way for LSU with 22 points. This was her second straight 22 point game. She also finished with six assists and three rebounds.

Faustine Aifuwa also finsihed with double figures for LSU.

Up next LSU will play against Tulane on Sunday at 4:00 in New Orleans. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days