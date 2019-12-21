56°
Nightclub fight escalates to a stabbing death overnight

Saturday, December 21 2019
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the District Night Club.

BRPD says that Fondrell Payne, 31, got stabbed after a physical altercation broke out inside the nightclub. 

Payne was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

