Nightclub fight escalates to a stabbing death overnight
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the District Night Club.
BRPD says that Fondrell Payne, 31, got stabbed after a physical altercation broke out inside the nightclub.
Payne was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
