Nightclub fight escalates to a stabbing death overnight

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the District Night Club.

BRPD says that Fondrell Payne, 31, got stabbed after a physical altercation broke out inside the nightclub.

Payne was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.