Niagara Bottling set to build $160M facility in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - Drink manufacturer Niagara Bottling is planning a $160 million facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

Workers are expected to break ground on the roughly 500,000 square-foot property near Hammond in the coming months. The largely automated facility is expected to create a total of 170 new jobs in the parish, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

Niagara, one of the largest beverage suppliers in the U.S., operates more than 40 production facilities with over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company specializes in manufacturing drinks like sparkling, vitamin and flavored waters, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, non-dairy milk products and bottled water.

The governor says Louisiana offered California-based Niagara a competitive incentive package in order to secure the project, which includes a performance-based $750,000 award through the Economic Development Award Program to support site infrastructure improvements.

“We thank Niagara Bottling Company for choosing Tangipahoa Parish to build their newest manufacturing and distribution site. The significant investment and job creation for our citizens will make a major impact on Tangipahoa, and we are extremely grateful they chose us," said Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.