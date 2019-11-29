67°
NFL suspends Josh Shaw for betting on games

1 hour 21 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 November 29, 2019 6:05 PM November 29, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Josh Shaw Photo: CNN

The NFL has suspended an Arizona Cardinals defensive back until the 2020 season.

CNN reports that 27-year-old Josh Shaw has been suspended for betting on multiple games this season.

The NFL released a statement regarding Shaw's violation, saying, “A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players of his betting activity."

Shaw joined Arizona as a free agent in March but did not play in the regular season due to a shoulder injury.

The League says Shaw can apply for reinstatement in February of 2021.

