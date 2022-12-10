74°
NFL fines DE Cameron Jordan and the Saints for 'faking an injury' during Monday Night Football game

Saturday, December 10 2022
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan along with other members of the Saints organization have been fined by the NFL for 'faking an injury' during the Saints Monday Night game against the Buccaneers.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the league is fining the organization $350,000, Head Coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000, and Defensive End Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what is believed to be Jordan faking an injury in the 4th quarter of the game.

During the game, Jordan is seen taking a knee which delayed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers from running a play. The Buccaneers would go on to rally from a 13-point deficit with just over six minutes left in the game.

All parties involved plan to appeal the fines.

