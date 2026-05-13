Southeastern Lion baseball racks up awards ahead of Southland Tournament

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team continues to impress as they head towards the postseason.

The Lions were stacking honors ahead of the Southland Baseball Tournament as head coach Bobby Barbier and outfielder Peyton Woods earned coach of the years and hitter of the year awards respectively.

Winners of back-to-back Southland Conference regular-season titles, the Lions (31-19, 19-9 SLC) will host the Hammond Bracket starting on Thursday with an opening game against No. 8-seeded Houston Christian (21-29, 13-17 SLC) at 6 p.m..

No. 4-seeded Nicholls (25-24, 15-13 SLC) will face off against No. 5-seeded McNeese (28-23, 16-14 SLC) at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in the afternoon at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition to the individual awards, five Lion players earned All-Southland honors and another two earned All-Defensive squad, both totals tied with UTRGV for the most in the conference.

Woods and third baseman Alex Perry earned first-team honors. Second baseman Ben Robichaux, starting pitcher Nik Toups and starting pitcher Blake Lobell were named to the second team. At the same time, Perry joined first baseman Brody Capps in earning All-Defensive honors.

With back-to-back regular-season titles, the Lions have been remarkably consistent under Barbier, as the team has won 23 of its last 27 three-game series.