NFL banning post-game jersey swaps, excluding media from locker rooms in effort to stave off virus

The NFL announced a slew of new restrictions for the 2020 season as teams continue off-season planning despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases nationwide.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the league will ban post-game interactions between opposing teams, which will put a hold on the tradition of players exchanging jerseys after a game.

NFL teams will be forbidden from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited during the 2020 season, sources say.



Another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 9, 2020

The NFL is taking other steps to cut back on players' non-essential contact with people outside the team. That includes a ban on media in locker rooms, a suspension of on-field fan seating and a requirement for teams to travel to stadiums by bus.

It was previously announced that some stadiums, including the Superdome, will also close off its seating nearest the field.