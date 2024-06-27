Latest Weather Blog
New York man arrested after I-12 vehicle inspection for felony child exploitation charges
HAMMOND - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a 33-year-old for child exploitation charges after a vehicle inspection Wednesday afternoon.
Harpeet Signh of South Richmond, New York, was arrested after troopers conducted a routine commercial vehicle inspection on I-12 near LA Hwy 1249. During the inspection, troopers interviewed Singh and a juvenile, and they contacted their Special Victims Unit. Afterward, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singh.
Singh was booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.
Trending News
This investigation remains active and ongoing. The juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). No further information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire