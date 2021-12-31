New Year's Day Powerball jackpot soars to $500 million after months with no winner

Photo: WWLTV

After 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the New Year's Day Powerball winnings rose to $500 million.

The jackpot was previously $483 million but was raised after no ticket matched all six numbers draw in Wednesday's drawing.

It now has an estimated cash value of $355.9 million, according to ABC News.

"Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year's Day," Powerball Product Group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct. 4 in California when a single ticket won a grand prize of $699.8 million -- the fifth largest prize in Powerball history.