New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy

ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car.

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers

The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Line Road and Payne Road, according to Louisiana State Police. Early reports from law enforcement said the driver hit the deputy with her car and the deputy fired his gun in response.

Video shared with WBRZ depicts the moments leading up to the gunfire, and the shooting itself. That video shows the car stopped in front of a home, with family members pleading with officers to let them speak with the driver, who is refusing to get out of the vehicle.

"I'll get my sister to step out!" one woman is heard shouting to the deputy. "She's gonna get out. She's scared!"

The driver is heard refusing more commands from a deputy, who ordered her to get out of the car.

Surveillance cameras at the house then appear to show the deputy standing at the driver's side window as the car takes off. Several gunshots are heard as the vehicle turns around and crashes into a tree near the driveway.

Perkins was hit in the hand and in the mouth according to her attorney, Ron Haley. He also said that Perkins only took off because the deputy approached her car with his gun already drawn.

Both the driver, identified as Jolisa Perkins, and a sheriff's deputy were taken to a hospital.Perkins was taken into custody and booked after being released from the hospital. She bonded out of jail Monday afternoon.

Perkins' attorney, Ron Haley, released the following statement Monday morning.

“On Saturday January 28th, Jolisa Perkins was stopped for a routine traffic violation by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Office. During the course of the stop a Sheriff's Deputy escalated the incident by attempting to physically remove Ms. Perkins from her vehicle. This unwarranted physical contact prompted Ms. Perkins to hit the accelerator on her vehicle. The result of what should have been a routine encounter was 15 live rounds fired at Ms. Perkins' vehicle. Fortunately, she was only struck in the hand.

Louisiana State Police eventually arrived to the scene and according to Ms. Perkins’ family deescalated the matter. Our office has been in constant contact with LSP and they promise a thorough investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

One would hope that the day after the country witnessed the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols from a routine traffic matter that law enforcement would have reiterated to not escalate traffic violations into potentially deadly encounters. Unfortunately, it appears that did not happen here.”