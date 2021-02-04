Latest Weather Blog
New Urgent Care facility in Zachary offers COVID testing, other services to locals
ZACHARY - Zachary residents in need of COVID-19 testing and other medical care can receive care at a brand new local facility.
According to a Thursday (Feb. 4) morning news release, Hulin Health opened its 26th SouthStar Urgent Care clinic in Zachary, making this location the brand’s second clinic in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.
SouthStar Urgent Care, located at 5654 Main St. Zachary, LA 70791, provides routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, rapid COVID-19 testing, physicals, and Occupational Medicine services.
Patients do not need to make an appointment to be seen, and the location follow the business hours listed below:
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information, visit GoSouthStar.com or call 225-314-3522
