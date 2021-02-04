65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Urgent Care facility in Zachary offers COVID testing, other services to locals

1 hour 31 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, February 04 2021 Feb 4, 2021 February 04, 2021 9:11 AM February 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Zachary residents in need of COVID-19 testing and other medical care can receive care at a brand new local facility.

According to a Thursday (Feb. 4) morning news release, Hulin Health opened its 26th SouthStar Urgent Care clinic in Zachary, making this location the brand’s second clinic in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

SouthStar Urgent Care, located at 5654 Main St. Zachary, LA 70791, provides routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, rapid COVID-19 testing, physicals, and Occupational Medicine services.

Patients do not need to make an appointment to be seen, and the location follow the business hours listed below:

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit GoSouthStar.com or call 225-314-3522

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days