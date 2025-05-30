Latest Weather Blog
New time set for LSU baseball game on Friday against Little Rock
UPDATE: First pitch for LSU baseball on Friday is now set for 7:36 p.m.
?? UPDATED START TIME ??— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 30, 2025
The LSU-Little Rock game in the Baton Rouge Regional has been scheduled for 7:36 p.m. CT first pitch. pic.twitter.com/XyDhK3j5Kn
BATON ROUGE- Buckle up! The Road to Omaha begins on Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU gets the Baton Rouge Regional started against the Little Rock Trojans, who captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title last week to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers are 43-14 overall and ranked No. 1 in the nation this week by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball and USA Today. The team had a 19-11 SEC regular-season record and finished in third place in the 2025 conference standings.
The Tigers are in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th consecutive season and for the 37th time overall.
The Trojans hold a 24-32 record this season. They have a .271 team batting average and have collected 93 doubles, eight triples, and 46 homers. Little Rock’s pitching staff has a 6.33 cumulative ERA and has logged a .282 opponent batting average.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson has kept his hand close to his chest this week, not revealing who will be on the mound Friday against the Trojans.
First pitch between the Tigers and Trojans will be streamed live on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
