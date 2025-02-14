57°
Latest Weather Blog
New senior-friendly community coming to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A new senior community is coming to Baton Rouge in a prime location with tons of walking space.
The Banyan Foundation and Partners Southeast are hosting the grand opening of Hollywood Heights and Acres, a new 90-home neighborhood with spacious homes for seniors 55 and older.
The neighborhood has lots of green space for walking and outdoor relaxation. Officials at the grand opening also say it is location in a prime space for access to dining, healthcare, and amenities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball upsets Texas Southern, 63-53
-
RHP Chase Shores to make his return to the mound for LSU...
-
New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as new head coach
-
No. 7 LSU Softball prepares for a tough test this weekend at...
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener