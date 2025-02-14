57°
New senior-friendly community coming to north Baton Rouge

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A new senior community is coming to Baton Rouge in a prime location with tons of walking space.

The Banyan Foundation and Partners Southeast are hosting the grand opening of Hollywood Heights and Acres, a new 90-home neighborhood with spacious homes for seniors 55 and older. 

The neighborhood has lots of green space for walking and outdoor relaxation. Officials at the grand opening also say it is location in a prime space for access to dining, healthcare, and amenities. 

