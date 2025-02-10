58°
New Roads police searching for woman wanted for home invasion
NEW ROADS - Officers are searching for a woman believed to be armed and dangerous who is wanted for home invasion and other charges.
Cherry Johnson of New Roads is wanted for home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, remaining after being forbidden, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
The New Roads Police Department said Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous and not to approach her.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 694-3737.
