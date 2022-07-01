75°
New Roads mayor talks balloons, parades, and festivities for 4th of July weekend
NEW ROADS - Join WBRZ'S 2une In as we speak with the mayor of New Roads, Cornell Dukes, to talk about the upcoming festivities on False River this 4th of July weekend.
