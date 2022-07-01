75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Roads mayor talks balloons, parades, and festivities for 4th of July weekend

2 hours 53 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, July 01 2022 Jul 1, 2022 July 01, 2022 10:40 AM July 01, 2022 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - Join WBRZ'S 2une In as we speak with the mayor of New Roads, Cornell Dukes, to talk about the upcoming festivities on False River this 4th of July weekend.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days