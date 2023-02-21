73°
New Roads celebrating Mardi Gras with one of the state's oldest parades
NEW ROADS MARDI GRAS PARADES
When: Tuesday, Feb, 21 starting at 11 a.m.
Where: Downtown New Roads
The Community Center of Pointe Coupee and the New Roads Lions Club parades run back to back in downtown New Roads. The Lions Club Parade is one of the oldest in the entire state, with last year marking its 100th anniversary.
