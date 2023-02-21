73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Roads celebrating Mardi Gras with one of the state's oldest parades

4 hours 29 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, February 21 2023 Feb 21, 2023 February 21, 2023 5:33 AM February 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS MARDI GRAS PARADES

When: Tuesday, Feb, 21 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown New Roads

The Community Center of Pointe Coupee and the New Roads Lions Club parades run back to back in downtown New Roads. The Lions Club Parade is one of the oldest in the entire state, with last year marking its 100th anniversary.

