New reports lay out timeline, other details in search for missing U-High grad in the Bahamas

NASSAU - Report from agencies involved in the search for missing U-High graduate Cameron Robbins are painting a better picture of the lengths being taken in the Bahamas to bring the 18-year-old home

The report details not only the timeline of the search for the missing 18-year-old but also outlines the area being searched by the Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Police and other agencies.

According to the report, the situation was first reported to the Coast Guard around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Robbins was reportedly aboard the Blackbeard's Revenge, a sunset cruise charter based out of Nassau, with other recent grads.

The boat was just south of Athol Island when Robbins reportedly jumped overboard into roughly 15-foot-deep water, triggering a widespread search involving multiple rescue boats and helicopters. The report also noted that inclement weather that night complicated the search as well.

Athol Island is about 2 miles to the northeast of Nassau.

As of Friday, the search has covered more than 221 square nautical miles. Graphics included in the document lay out flightpaths and more for the aircraft used in the search.

The United Cajun Navy, which has been in contact with Robbins' family since Thursday, told WBRZ that the teen's parents are heading to the Bahamas this weekend to join the search efforts.

Robbins' family released the following statement to WBRZ on Friday: