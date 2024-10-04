New plaintiff in BRAVE Cave lawsuit alleges she was only 16, pregnant when officers 'sexually humiliated' her

BATON ROUGE - In an amended version of a lawsuit filed in August of 2023 released Tuesday, a new plaintiff alleged she was just 16 years old and seven months pregnant when officers strip-searched her at the notorious BRAVE Cave.

The amended lawsuit added T'niya Bass as one of the listed plaintiffs in the Jeremy Lee lawsuit.

Lee filed the lawsuit last year against several officers involved in the BRAVE Cave investigation, including Troy Lawrence Jr., as well as the city and parish of East Baton Rouge as a whole for their involvement and alleged negligence.

The story of Bass' arrest was also added to the amended lawsuit. She was taken into custody the same day Jeremy Lee was, as well as two other teenagers who sat in the back of a police unit for hours before they were ultimately released with no criminal charges.

Bass, however, who was 16 and pregnant at the time, was taken to the BRAVE Cave, where she was allegedly interrogated without a parent or counsel present.

The lawsuit described the interrogation as "sexually humiliating and invasive." She did and does not face any criminal charges after four hours of being in police custody, allegedly without probable cause.

The BRAVE Cave was decommissioned in August of 2023 at the behest of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The street crimes unit associated with the warehouse was also disbanded and placed under criminal investigation.