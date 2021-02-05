New Orleans will close all bars, restrict parts of French Quarter during Mardi Gras

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans will temporarily close down all bars, as well as parts of the French Quarter, in an effort to prevent potential mass gatherings during the usual Mardi Gras period.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Friday that all bars, regardless of whether they also serve food, in the city will be shut down Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras Day. Officials will also close some of the most trafficked parts of the French Quarter to pedestrians and drivers during that period.

Cantrell: All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide - including those serving food



Bourbon, Decatur and Frenchman streets will be closed to pedestrians + vehicles



"I'd rather be accused of doing too much than doing too little." — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 5, 2021

Cantrell added that the huge crowds that amassed in the Quarter last weekend were "unacceptable" and that more police will be monitoring the area in the coming days.

The announcement comes a day after Governor Edwards announced the city will also have a heightened law enforcement presence to discourage large gatherings throughout the height of carnival season.