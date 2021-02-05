45°
New Orleans will close all bars, restrict parts of French Quarter during Mardi Gras

2 hours 18 seconds ago Friday, February 05 2021 Feb 5, 2021 February 05, 2021 11:58 AM February 05, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans will temporarily close down all bars, as well as parts of the French Quarter, in an effort to prevent potential mass gatherings during the usual Mardi Gras period.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Friday that all bars, regardless of whether they also serve food, in the city will be shut down Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras Day. Officials will also close some of the most trafficked parts of the French Quarter to pedestrians and drivers during that period.

Cantrell added that the huge crowds that amassed in the Quarter last weekend were "unacceptable" and that more police will be monitoring the area in the coming days.

The announcement comes a day after Governor Edwards announced the city will also have a heightened law enforcement presence to discourage large gatherings throughout the height of carnival season.

