New Orleans Saints to play Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL's first game in Paris, France, this October

PARIS — The New Orleans Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, France, this October, marking the first time a regular-season NFL game has been played in the city.

The 2026 NFL Paris Game is Sunday, Oct. 25, at 8:30 a.m. CST at the Stade de France, the largest stadium in France.

"It is a privilege for the New Orleans Saints to take part in the NFL's first regular-season game in France," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. "Louisiana's relationship with France is centuries deep, and this game represents another meaningful step in strengthening those cultural and economic ties."

Benson added that the Saints will partner with the NFL's flag football initiatives in France.

October's game will mark the fourth time the Saints have played overseas during the regular season. The Saints previously played in London, England, in 2008, 2017 and 2022.