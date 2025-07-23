83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans Saints start first training camp under head coach Kellen Moore

3 hours 6 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 6:04 PM July 23, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

METAIRIE - The start of Saints training camp has begun at the Saints Practice Facility Wednesday morning.

The team started their preparations for the season in front of fans at their home base, but not for long. In about two weeks, the Black and Gold will head to California for a stint of their training camp.

For now, their focus is laying the foundation for what is to come this season. With a new coaching staff and a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, the hopes aren't very high for New Orleans this season.

15-year veteran Cam Jordan, however, is confident in his team and wants to win. The message is clear in the locker room that winning is the ultimate goal.

The Saints will practice nearly every day over the next month. Their first preseason game is at the LA Chargers on Aug. 10.

