Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL released its 2023 schedule, and the New Orleans Saints will have three prime time games. New Orleans will open the season at home vs the Tennessee Titans at noon, then travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Monday Night Football.
The Saints will have two Thursday Night games, one at home against the Jaguars in week seven and one on the at the Rams in week 16.
The Saints will wrap up the year facing the Bucs on the road, then the rival Falcons at home in week 18. New Orleans schedule is the second easiest in the NFL based on last year's opponent records.
Full 2023 schedule:
Week 1: vs Tennessee Titans Noon
Week 2: at Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football) 6:15 PM
Week 3: at Green Bay Packers Noon
Trending News
Week 4: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon
Week 5: at New England Patriots Noon
Week 6: at Houston Texans Noon
Week 7: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football) 7:15PM
Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts Noon
Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears Noon
Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings Noon
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: at Atlanta Falcons Noon
Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions Noon
Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers Noon
Week 15: vs. New York Giants Noon
Week 16: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football) 7:15
Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon
Week 18: vs Atlanta Falcons TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals