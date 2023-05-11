New Orleans Saints release 2023 schedule

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL released its 2023 schedule, and the New Orleans Saints will have three prime time games. New Orleans will open the season at home vs the Tennessee Titans at noon, then travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Monday Night Football.

The Saints will have two Thursday Night games, one at home against the Jaguars in week seven and one on the at the Rams in week 16.

The Saints will wrap up the year facing the Bucs on the road, then the rival Falcons at home in week 18. New Orleans schedule is the second easiest in the NFL based on last year's opponent records.

Full 2023 schedule:

Week 1: vs Tennessee Titans Noon

Week 2: at Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football) 6:15 PM

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers Noon

Week 4: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon

Week 5: at New England Patriots Noon

Week 6: at Houston Texans Noon

Week 7: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football) 7:15PM

Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts Noon

Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears Noon

Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings Noon

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: at Atlanta Falcons Noon

Week 13: vs. Detroit Lions Noon

Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers Noon

Week 15: vs. New York Giants Noon

Week 16: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football) 7:15

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon

Week 18: vs Atlanta Falcons TBD