New Orleans Saints rank close to bottom in NFL franchise valuation

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints ranked close to the bottom for 2025 NFL team valuations, according to Sportico.

According to the rankings, the Saints are worth $5.63 billion, which ranks them 30th out of 32 teams. They fell one spot from their 2024 ranking, as they were surpassed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars are less valued. Sportico's rankings are based on the sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.

