New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to five games

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints continued a losing streak Thursday as the team fell 33-10 to the Denver Broncos at home.

The Broncos (4-3), led by former Saints (2-5) Super Bowl-winning head coach, Sean Payton, never trailed in the game as they got out to a 16-3 lead going in to halftime.

Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler went 25-of-35 in his attempts for 172 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions; he lost a fumble that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown return for the Broncos with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The injury issues continued for the Saints as cornerback Paulson Adebo was carted off the field in an aircast during the second quarter. His injury follows wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who the Saints placed on injured reserve prior to the game. Wide receiver Chris Olave also missed the game with a concussion.

The Saints, who started 2-0 with dominant wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, continue their losing streak to five games. The team is 1-3 at home.

The Saints play in Los Angeles versus the Chargers at 3:05 p.m. central on October 27.