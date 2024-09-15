New Orleans Saints dominate the Dallas Cowboys in 44-19 win on the road

ARLINGTON, Texas - The New Orleans Saints are now 2-0 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

The Saints' offense put on a show with 432 yards of total offense and 44 points to overwhelm the Cowboys.

Alvin Kamara stole the show with 180 yards on 22 carries and 4 touchdowns to help him achieve 6,000 career rushing yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 11 passes on 16 attempts resulting in 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will use this momentum to take them into next week when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Caesars Superdome.