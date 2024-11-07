Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans police officer shot working paid detail
NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for the gunman who wounded an officer during a drive-by shooting early Monday in Uptown.
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the officer, who has not been identified, was working a private, off-duty neighborhood watch detail when he was struck in the leg.
Harrison said the officer, who was dressed in his uniform, was sitting in his private vehicle when someone in a light-colored SUV fired on him about 1:20 a.m. at Jefferson and Camp streets.
The officer was in good condition at University Medical Center, Harrison said.
It did not appear the officer returned fire, Harrison said.
"There are more questions we have to ask, information we need to get," Harrison said. "We have protocols we are going to follow to ascertain and confirm all the answers to those questions."
