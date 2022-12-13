New Orleans police officer found dead with a gunshot wound in her home

Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A police officer was found shot dead in her New Orleans home Tuesday morning.

According to WWL-TV, police were called to the officer's home on a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found the woman dead with a gunshot wound. Officers on the scene did not detail how she died and referred to it as an "unclassified death."

The woman was reportedly 36 years old and had been with the New Orleans Police Department for nine years.

This is a developing story.