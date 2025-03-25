Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Police: Man arrested in Baton Rouge rape may have more victims
NEW ORLEANS - A man arrested for rape and video voyeurism in Baton Rouge may have additional victims in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Max Dobbs, 26, was arrested in Baton Rouge in December after allegedly drugging and raping a woman at a hotel. Prior to that investigation, Dobbs' ex-girlfriend contacted the victim and claimed to have found photos and videos of multiple unconscious women being assaulted, according to arrest documents.
New Orleans police said Dobbs is wanted for second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping at an undisclosed location in New Orleans. Additionally, investigators believe Dobbs may have committed additional sex crimes against victims who may not yet have reported the crimes to police, or who may have reported the crimes but Dobbs was not identified as a suspect at the time.
Anyone with information regarding the crimes or the suspect is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 504-658-5523.
