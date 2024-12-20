Man arrested after allegedly drugging, raping victim

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after being accused of drugging and raping a woman, according to arrest documents.

Max Dobbs, 26, was booked for three counts of third-degree rape, 31 counts of simple battery and one count of video voyeurism, according to an affidavit from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO said the victim said a sexual assault took place Aug. 30, 2023 at a hotel on Reiger Road. She said she met Dobbs, who said his name was Jude, on a dating site in July. The pair agreed to meet at the aforementioned hotel for dinner and a movie.

Deputies said Dobbs had volunteered to pick up food and drinks from a local Mexican restaurant. The victim began eating and drinking, and she noted her Sprite had a blue tint, which Dobbs attributed to the ice. After drinking the Sprite, the victim felt extremely tired and fell asleep on the bed.

The victim said she woke up completely naked with Dobbs on top of her at some point later in the night, according to the affidavit. She said she was frozen and unable to move before passing out again. She was eventually able to get up, put on her clothes, leave the hotel and call a friend to pick her up. She was then admitted to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Deputies said the video footage from the hotel matched the victim's account of events.

On Oct. 5, Dobbs agreed to visit the EBR Sheriff's Office after being contacted by law enforcement about the case, and he allegedly told deputies that he had sex with the victim.

In November, the victim contacted deputies, who said an ex-girlfriend of Dobbs contacted her and the ex-girlfriend found videos and photographs of the victim unconscious as Dobbs assaulted her on Dobbs' phone. The ex-girlfriend also found videos of herself unconscious and copied text message conversations with an overseas company Dobbs allegedly used to obtain a sleep aid that produces "lifeless" sleep not visible on a toxicology screen.

The ex-girlfriend also allegedly found three additional women who appeared unconscious. Due to the photo and video evidence, a warrant was issued for Dobbs' arrest.