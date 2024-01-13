New Orleans police arrest 16-year-old in shooting of Washington state bagel shop owner

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for his alleged role in the shooting of a Washington-area bagel shop owner who was visiting New Orleans on vacation.

According to WWL-TV, Jacob Carter, the Tacoma-based owner of the bagel shop, Howdy Bagel, was identified Monday morning by the Orleans Parish coroner after a deadly shooting on Jan. 5. NOPD said Carter was found dead after a shooting near Bourbon and Kerlerec Streets at about 1:30 a.m..

Carter was in New Orleans on vacation with his husband and co-founder of the bagel shop, Daniel Blagovich, according to an Instagram post from Sunday. A fundraiser for Howdy Bagel and Blagovich raised over $208,000.

The suspect was held in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges and will be brought to Orleans Parish and booked on second-degree murder.