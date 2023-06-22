New Orleans Pelicans select UCONN guard Jordan Hawkins with 14th pick of the NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY - The New Orleans Pelicans select Jordan Hawkins with the 14th pick of the NBA draft.

Hawkins, who is also LSU star Angel Reese's cousin, won a national championship at UCONN this past year, where he averaged 16.2 points, and shot 38.8 percent from 3. Hawkins is a 6ft 5 guard who played 2 years with the Huskies.